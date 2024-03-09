Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LANC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock opened at $205.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.96.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

