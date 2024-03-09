Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 3,450 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,388,000 after acquiring an additional 342,237 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after acquiring an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $75.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.