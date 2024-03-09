Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 802 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

MGK opened at $283.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.61. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.31 and a 1 year high of $288.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

