Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,847 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $203.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,917 shares of company stock worth $12,660,561. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

