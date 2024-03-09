Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $145,000.

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

