Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $460.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.