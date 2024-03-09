Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,089.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,261,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $90.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

