Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,219,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 447,974 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 40,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.