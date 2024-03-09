Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2024

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHYFree Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,084,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,154,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 421,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 348,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,364,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBHY opened at $45.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.