Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,084,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,154,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 421,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 348,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,364,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBHY opened at $45.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.