Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,953 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $185.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.84.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
