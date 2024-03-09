Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNN. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Stock Down 6.3 %

LNN stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lindsay by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

