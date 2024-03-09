LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of LKQ worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in LKQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,564 shares of company stock worth $12,264,156 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

