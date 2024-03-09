Loren A. Unterseher Sells 10,520 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $12.03 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

