LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

LPLA opened at $263.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.