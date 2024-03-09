LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 90,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,727,000 after buying an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 830.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,313.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,208.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,140.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

