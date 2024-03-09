LPL Financial LLC Buys 328 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

