LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,303,000 after purchasing an additional 506,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $134.17 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

