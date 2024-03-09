LPL Financial LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after buying an additional 120,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after buying an additional 891,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,616,000 after buying an additional 216,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.