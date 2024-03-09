LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000.

BBCA opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

