LPL Financial LLC Purchases 12,656 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $2,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,182,000 after purchasing an additional 340,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

