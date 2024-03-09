LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,864 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.907 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

