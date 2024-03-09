LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 11.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $103.83 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

