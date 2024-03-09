LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSEW stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.4384 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.