LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $54.02 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

