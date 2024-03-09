LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,785 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $54.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $54.91.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

