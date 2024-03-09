LPL Financial LLC Takes $4.76 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBRE opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.