LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shockwave Medical worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 751.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 195.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 24.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,490,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total value of $782,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $26,490,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,445,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV opened at $251.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.17.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

