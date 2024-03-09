LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $612.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

