Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,696,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199,520 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.37% of Lumen Technologies worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUMN opened at $1.82 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,557. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fowler purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,557. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

