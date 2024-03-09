LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,262,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,041,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.31% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $403,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,752,000 after buying an additional 217,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,650,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $535,119,000 after buying an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock worth $4,549,606 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB opened at $98.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

