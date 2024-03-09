Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

M has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Get Macy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on M

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Macy’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 755,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.