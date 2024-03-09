Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 52.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106,437 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 816,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 44,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 143.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 28.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 61,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $5.62 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $217.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MX

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.