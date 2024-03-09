MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNKD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Articles

