Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

