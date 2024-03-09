Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 131.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WEX by 65.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WEX by 46.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.06.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,124 shares of company stock worth $14,636,825. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

