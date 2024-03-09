Mariner LLC Buys 1,835 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $104.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.73. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

