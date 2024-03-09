Mariner LLC Buys 4,663 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after buying an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 30.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 285,076 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after buying an additional 42,477,173 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

