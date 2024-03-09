Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $49.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

