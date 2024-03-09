Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 519.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,295,000 after buying an additional 656,473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 140.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,264,000 after purchasing an additional 324,081 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 150,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $74.27.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.98%.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

