Mariner LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Kirby Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $87.95 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at $901,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,147 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.