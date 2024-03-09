Mariner LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 129,713 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 131,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $81.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.