Mariner LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after buying an additional 6,323,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,553,000 after buying an additional 844,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 38.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,911,000 after buying an additional 693,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $16.25 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. AES’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

