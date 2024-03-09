Mariner LLC Sells 24,655 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,655 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $28.07.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Featured Articles

