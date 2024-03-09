Mariner LLC Sells 611 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $195.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 271.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

