Mariner LLC Sells 95 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $223.76 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.05.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

