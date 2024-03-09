Mariner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alerus Financial worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.65. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

