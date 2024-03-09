Mark Sabag Sells 100,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.93.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

