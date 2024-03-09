Mark Sabag Sells 100,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.93.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
