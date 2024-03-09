Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) CEO Sells $9,063,900.00 in Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $596.85 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $617.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.13 and its 200-day moving average is $473.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

