Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,022 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $120,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
MLM opened at $596.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $617.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.78.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
