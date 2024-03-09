Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Trimmed by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mattel by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Mattel by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

